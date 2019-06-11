The Funniest #ReasonsToStaySingle
What are the reasons trending on Twitter?
A new Twitter hashtag is giving people some great "#ReasonsToStaySingle." Here are just 10 of the funniest tweets about why being alone is better:
You don't have to share queso. #ReasonsToStaySingle— Moe's Southwest Grill (@Moes_HQ) June 10, 2019
#ReasonsToStaySingle So you always got control of the TV remote— Paul Boxshall (@Superbokka) June 10, 2019
#ReasonsToStaySingle the whole bed just for yourself pic.twitter.com/ElFGj6GsAO— Djaanaaa (@Djaanaaa) June 10, 2019
#ReasonsToStaySingle— The Dude of Jay (@RoweBotRock) June 10, 2019
Buy one, get one free means you get both to yourself. pic.twitter.com/U5y0FXDKgG
#ReasonsToStaySingle— -- ------ ℂ-------- ------ -- (@TheGiftOfMayhem) June 10, 2019
sending your wife home in an Uber after sex would be pretty awkward
It’s always cooler to go Solo #ReasonsToStaySingle pic.twitter.com/6rSO4x95lI— Ziggy (@mrjafri) June 10, 2019
#ReasonsToStaySingle We're gonna need a bigger character count... pic.twitter.com/pKFUCYaTJW— MikeyComictruth (@MikeyComictruth) June 10, 2019
#ReasonsToStaySingle— Mary G (@neojedigoddess) June 10, 2019
Because there are cats who need homes