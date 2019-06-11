The Funniest #ReasonsToStaySingle

A new Twitter hashtag is giving people some great "#ReasonsToStaySingle." Here are just 10 of the funniest tweets about why being alone is better:

You don't have to share queso. #ReasonsToStaySingle — Moe's Southwest Grill (@Moes_HQ) June 10, 2019

#ReasonsToStaySingle So you always got control of the TV remote — Paul Boxshall (@Superbokka) June 10, 2019

#ReasonsToStaySingle

Buy one, get one free means you get both to yourself. pic.twitter.com/U5y0FXDKgG — The Dude of Jay (@RoweBotRock) June 10, 2019

#ReasonsToStaySingle



sending your wife home in an Uber after sex would be pretty awkward — -- ------ ℂ-------- ------ -- (@TheGiftOfMayhem) June 10, 2019

#ReasonsToStaySingle So you always got control of the TV remote — Paul Boxshall (@Superbokka) June 10, 2019