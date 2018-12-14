Frosty the Snowperson

The song "Frosty the Snowman" was first released 68 years ago. It was a simpler time. A time before the world knew of global warming. Today the song might be called "Frosty the Puddleman." Ya know, cuz of warming temperatures...anyway. It was okay, back in 1950, to have a snow dude running around with children while smoking a pipe. No biggie. In 2018, times have changed and therefore Spence was forced to correct the classic holiday song so it would appeal to everyone. You're welcome. I guess you can call this version of "Frosty the Snowman" one for the snowflakes.