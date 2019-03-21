Some online "challenges" are used for good, like the Ice Bucket Challenge. And others are dangerous, like the Tide Pod Challenge. But most of them are just dumb entertainment, like this...The latest is called the "Florida Man Challenge," and is based on the fact that so many stupid criminal stories come out of Florida.

Here's how to do it: Just google the term "Florida man," followed by your birthday. So, if your birthday is June 22nd, you'd google, "Florida Man June 22nd." And a headline from a stupid Florida Man criminal story should be one of the first results. You might have to poke around a little. But the point is, there are so many Florida Man stories, you'll eventually find one that happened on your birthday. Then you're supposed to post it on social media.

So, for me, I punched in "Florida Man December 2nd" and the headline on Google read: "Florida man breaks into neighbor's home to pet their cat."

Good times. Great time waster.