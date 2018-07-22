F-R-I-E-N-D-S? I Don't Think So

The basis of the Marshmello & Anne-Marie hit, "Friends," is based on a popular miscommunication, I think. Ya see, there is a belief she has made it obvious and clear that they are only friends. The other person in the song apparently has misunderstood her intentions and continues to pursue her. It's kind of the same thing with Spence's Song of the Week, the relationship is a bit different, however, the miscommunication is all there.