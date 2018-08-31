Do Cops Really Give More Tickets at the End of the Month?

It is the 31st, I suggest you slow down

Drive carefully today...because the cops are really hoping they catch you doing 36 in a 35 like the hardened criminal you are. According to a new study, cops really DO give more tickets out toward the end of a month...most likely to hit their quotas.

Here are the top five days in an average month when cops issue the most tickets.

1.  The 31st...and hey, that's today.
2.  The 30th.
3.  The 1st.
4.  The 28th.
5.  The 29th.

The most common tickets they give out are speeding tickets and license or registration violations. 

 

