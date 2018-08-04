As part of our parent company, Entercom's, "One Thing" initiative, 98.5 KLUC eliminated single-use, plastic utensils from our company break room. Something I fully support. The company supplied us with a set of stainless, reusable, silverware. Here's the issue: My co-workers cannot be trusted to put stuff back. So, only one fork can be found in our buildling. That one fork, to be used by each and every employee, is now known as the "Community Fork."