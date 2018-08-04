Community Fork

Spence's Song of the Week

August 4, 2018
Spence
Categories: 
1Thing
Chet Buchanan Show
Features
Videos

As part of our parent company, Entercom's, "One Thing" initiative, 98.5 KLUC eliminated single-use, plastic utensils from our company break room. Something I fully support. The company supplied us with a set of stainless, reusable, silverware. Here's the issue: My co-workers cannot be trusted to put stuff back. So, only one fork can be found in our buildling. That one fork, to be used by each and every employee, is now known as the "Community Fork." 

Tags: 
One Thing
parody
Song of the Week
Spence
Chet Buchanan Show
fork
Community Fork

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 131 The Chet Buchanan Show
Gabby's friend called her out and now she's Pissed, Spence debuts a new "Song of the Week" The Chet Buchanan Show
Episode 130 of "The Chet Buchanan Show" The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 129 The Chet Buchanan Show
We figure out, through the Relationship Test, that Davey is a Freak The Chet Buchanan Show
KLUC
Church of Spencetology Ep. 011 98.5 KLUC On Demand
View More Episodes