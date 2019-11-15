Church of Spencetology Podcast: Episode 18

A Holiday Myth Debunked

November 15, 2019
Spence
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Features

You've seen the commercial: A wealthy family comes out of their chateau. A man leads the way in a very fashionable scarf. The children are straight out of central casting. The wife, blindfolded, awaits in anticipation. Before them, a shiny new luxury vehicle with a giant bow on it. THIS. NEVER. HAPPENS. Plus, it's the "Nickel & Diming of America." Let's talk about the mysterious "CNF" fee. The Church of Spencetology Podcast is presented by the Hallmark Countdown to Christmas feature film, "A County Jail Christmas" and new from House of Pelosi, Impeachment: The Fragrance.

Tags: 
parody
podcast
Spence
Chet Buchanan Show
98.5 KLUC
impeachment
Hallmark Channel
holiday myth
hidden fees

