Church of Spencetology Podcast: Episode 18

You've seen the commercial: A wealthy family comes out of their chateau. A man leads the way in a very fashionable scarf. The children are straight out of central casting. The wife, blindfolded, awaits in anticipation. Before them, a shiny new luxury vehicle with a giant bow on it. THIS. NEVER. HAPPENS. Plus, it's the "Nickel & Diming of America." Let's talk about the mysterious "CNF" fee. The Church of Spencetology Podcast is presented by the Hallmark Countdown to Christmas feature film, "A County Jail Christmas" and new from House of Pelosi, Impeachment: The Fragrance.