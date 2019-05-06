Church of Spencetology Podcast: Episode 16

Episode 16 covers the mysterious Game of Thrones mistakes that allowed a craft services coffee, credited to Starbucks, to make it into "The Last of the Starks," episode 4 of the HBO fantasy-drama. Was it on purpose? Are there other amazing product placement options that GoT and HBO are missing out on? Plus, a round of "Stop It" covering Madonna and littering and a GoT survivor song and my Song of the Week, inspired by Madonna, "Eye Patches & Old Ladies. Episode 16 of the Church of Spencetology Podcast is presented by Alone: The Anti-Social Network, "Be yourself. By yourself."