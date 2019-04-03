Church of Spencetology Podcast: Episode 15

The miracle wallet

April 3, 2019
Spence
Chet Buchanan Show
Chet Buchanan Show Podcast
The story of "The Miracle Wallet" highlights episode 15 of the Church of Spencetology Podcast. I lost my wallet...mainly because I'm an idiot. The story of how I got it back is pretty amazing. We also discuss the possibility that your food app delivery guy is putting his mouth on your food. Plus, a new "featurette" titled, "Rich & Famous A-hole of the Day" and an original "Song of the Week" titled "I Take a Picture of My Food." The Church of Spencetology Podcast is sponsored by "The Ladder." 

podcast
Spence
Las Vegas
lost wallet
food delivery apps

