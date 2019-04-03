Church of Spencetology Podcast: Episode 15

The story of "The Miracle Wallet" highlights episode 15 of the Church of Spencetology Podcast. I lost my wallet...mainly because I'm an idiot. The story of how I got it back is pretty amazing. We also discuss the possibility that your food app delivery guy is putting his mouth on your food. Plus, a new "featurette" titled, "Rich & Famous A-hole of the Day" and an original "Song of the Week" titled "I Take a Picture of My Food." The Church of Spencetology Podcast is sponsored by "The Ladder."