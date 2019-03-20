Church of Spencetology Podcast: Episode 14
Captain Kirk was patient zero
March 20, 2019
Categories:
The Church of Spencetology Podcast Episode 14 is sponsored by "The Wall Birth Control." Today's subject matter includes: Should Aunt Becky go to jail? March Madness, be honest, you don't know what you're talking about and "Herpes in Space."
