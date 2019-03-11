Church of Spencetology Episode 13

It's the return of The Church of Spencetology Podcast. We cover "Jaguar Lady," the moron outside of Phoenix who was mauled by a big cat because she just had to get a close up of the wild animal. If you've never been to Japan, I give you a few observations and tips. Plus, a round of "Stop It!" A few stories in the news and why they need to stop. Plus, a Song of the Week featuring American Idol hopeful, and Coronado High grad, Johanna Jones. The Church of Spencetology Podcast is brought to you by "Robert Kraft's Orchids of New England Day Spa."