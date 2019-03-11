Church of Spencetology Episode 13

Jaguar just being a jaguar

March 11, 2019
Spence
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Features
Podcasts

It's the return of The Church of Spencetology Podcast. We cover "Jaguar Lady," the moron outside of Phoenix who was mauled by a big cat because she just had to get a close up of the wild animal. If you've never been to Japan, I give you a few observations and tips. Plus, a round of "Stop It!" A few stories in the news and why they need to stop. Plus, a Song of the Week featuring American Idol hopeful, and Coronado High grad, Johanna Jones. The Church of Spencetology Podcast is brought to you by "Robert Kraft's Orchids of New England Day Spa."

Tags: 
podcast
jaguar
American Idol
japan
Johanna Jones
Stop It
Spence
Spenctology

Recent Podcast Audio
Church of Spencetology: Episode 13 The Chet Buchanan Show
You Went On The Date for _____. J-Lo and A-Rod Are Engaged... and she has a ROCK. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 245 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 244 The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence Proves He's From Summerlin South... Oh Sorry, "Southie." The Chet Buchanan Show
The First Ever "Playground Insults" The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes