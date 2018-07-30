Church of Spencetology Episode 11

My wife watches ever real crime show available. If it's on A&E or Investigation Discovery she watches it. "Forensic Files," "Homicide Hunter," "Deadly Women," you name it and you'll probably find it on our DVR. So, it shocked the heck out of me when she told me the story of how she ended, out of an act of kindness, inside the back of a stranger's van in a parking garage. It'll make your hair stand up on end. Plus, "60 Seconds with Roseanne," "Sea Cucumber Week," and a new buddy comedy on Fox, "KGBFFs."