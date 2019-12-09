Church of Spencetology Podcast: Episode 317

Santa Steve has taken Alberta, Canada by storm. A mall there features a slimmed down Kris Kringle. He's eating Mrs. Claus' sugar-free cookies and get a deep cardio-burn from making toys and filling sacks up with presents. Isn't time we modernized the jolly old elf? Plus, Spence has become "random hair guy." The tale of a random hair that grew where? The Church of Spencetology podcast is presented by Spencemas and the new Hallmark Countdown to Christmas original, "Rudolph, the Pansexual Reindeer."