Church of Spencetology Podcast: Episode 317

Sexify Santa

December 9, 2019
Spence
Chet Buchanan Show
Santa Steve has taken Alberta, Canada by storm. A mall there features a slimmed down Kris Kringle. He's eating Mrs. Claus' sugar-free cookies and get a deep cardio-burn from making toys and filling sacks up with presents. Isn't time we modernized the jolly old elf? Plus, Spence has become "random hair guy." The tale of a random hair that grew where? The Church of Spencetology podcast is presented by Spencemas and the new Hallmark Countdown to Christmas original, "Rudolph, the Pansexual Reindeer."

Holidays
podcast
Spence
Las Vegas
98.5 KLUC
Christmas
Santa Claus
reindeer
Hair

