Church of Spencetology Podcast: Episode 19

Episode 19 is mainly about fights...and female sex robots. Enjoy a Black Friday parody song that is about fighting over Boppi the Booty Shakin' Llama and a Thanksgiving parody song about fighting over politics. Plus, you'll want to fight when you hear the statement, "Vegas is NOT a hockey town." If that wasn't enough, you'll learn about the female sex robot guy. He's real and he has a pitch for the Nevada State Legislature.