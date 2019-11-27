Church of Spencetology Podcast: Episode 19

Female Sex Robot Guy

November 27, 2019
Spence
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Chet Buchanan Show Podcast
Features
Podcasts

Episode 19 is mainly about fights...and female sex robots. Enjoy a Black Friday parody song that is about fighting over Boppi the Booty Shakin' Llama and a Thanksgiving parody song about fighting over politics. Plus, you'll want to fight when you hear the statement, "Vegas is NOT a hockey town." If that wasn't enough, you'll learn about the female sex robot guy. He's real and he has a pitch for the Nevada State Legislature.

Tags: 
robots
hockey
Vegas Golden Knights
Spence
podcast
Chet Buchanan Show
brothels
parody
parodies
Black Friday
thanksgiving
Holidays

Recent Podcast Audio
Church of Spencetology Ep. 019 The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence Stole A WWII Era Phone, Kayla Lifted a Signed Picture, AND Chet Wins The Gobbler... Happy Thanksgiving!! The Chet Buchanan Show
Family Fight The Chet Buchanan Show
KLUC
Gay word of the day, on the real & HOT topics w/Foxx & Freezy 98.5 KLUC On Demand
KLUC
SHEILA WRIGHT Vegas Karaoke Queen Visits Foxx & Freezy 98.5 KLUC On Demand
Chet v. Spence v. Kayla In The Ultimate Mashed Potato Eating Contest The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes