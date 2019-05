With six Billboard Music Awards nominations, the 21 year old singer-songwriter phenom from El Paso, Texas, Khalid, came by to see The Chet Buchanan Show backsatage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. He told Chet, Spence and Kayla about a song he wrote as a senior in high school that launched his crazy rise to stardom. Seriously, one of the nicest guys you'll ever meet.