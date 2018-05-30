Celebrity Tweets: Roseanne

In a mere 24 hours, Roseanne Barr lost her ABC television show, had her reruns pulled from cable and has felt the wrath of a judgement from the public and celebrities alike due to one racist tweet. Here are some of the most viewed responses to Roseanne's social media meltdown.

ABC

Statement by Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment:



[Issued on May 29, 2018>



Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show. — ABC Publicity (@ABC_Publicity) May 29, 2018

Roseanne

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Charlie Sheen

adios

Roseanne!



good

riddance.



hashtag

NOT Winning.



the

runway is

now clear

for

OUR reboot.



©#CharlieHarperReturns pic.twitter.com/HcqMvIoxCM — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) May 29, 2018

Sara Gilbert ("Darlene" on "Roseanne")

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

Rob Reiner

ABC has done the right thing. They’ve stood up against racism. It is our country’s original sin. But this is 2018 and it has no place in the hearts of decent people. Unfortunately our president has stoked these evil fires. If he doesn’t applaud ABC, he will continue to stoke evil — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 29, 2018

Don Cheadle

you can take @RoseanneOnABC out of racism but you can’t take the racism out of @therealroseanne ... https://t.co/sJs7Hn5zrn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 29, 2018

Kumail Nanjiani

I'm glad Roseanne is canceled.



The backlash to its cancellation is going to be a deafening nightmare.



Nothing good has come of this entire thing. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 29, 2018

Bill O'Reilly

Roseanne Barr’s vicious personal attack on former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett came out of nowhere and cost Ms. Barr and the entire staff of her program their jobs. @ABC/@Disney could not continue with the show without insulting millions of Americans. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) May 29, 2018

Mark Hamill

I bet FOX will pick it up & pair it with Tim Allen's show. https://t.co/5MyZf9UT3X via @thr — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 29, 2018

Ricky Gervais

This wasn't censorship. This was business. She hasn't been prosecuted. She hasn't been silenced. She can carry on saying what she wants. It's just that her employers have decided they don't want to employ her any more. This is freedom. https://t.co/O1VIz6bzSp — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 29, 2018

Josh Gad

I truly hope that one day, the values that we hold our actors, producers, news casters, CEO’s, religious leaders, athletes, law enforcement, Military personnel, every day working class people, and sitcom stars to will be the same standard we hold our President to. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 29, 2018

President Donald J. Trump

Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

