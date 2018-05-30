Celebrity Tweets: Roseanne

What celebs are saying about Roseanne Barr

May 30, 2018
Spence
Chet Buchanan Show
Entertainment
Features
In a mere 24 hours, Roseanne Barr lost her ABC television show, had her reruns pulled from cable and has felt the wrath of a judgement from the public and celebrities alike due to one racist tweet. Here are some of the most viewed responses to Roseanne's social media meltdown.

ABC

Roseanne

Charlie Sheen

Sara Gilbert ("Darlene" on "Roseanne")

Rob Reiner

Don Cheadle

Kumail Nanjiani

 Bill O'Reilly

Mark Hamill

Ricky Gervais

Josh Gad

President Donald J. Trump

...and from the makers of Ambien

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Roseanne
ABC
racism
cancellation
celebrities
reaction
Twitter