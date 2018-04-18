Bring On The Sharks

The Vegas Golden Knights' historic season continues into the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs hosting it's second California-based team, the San Jose Sharks.

The Sharks, like the Knights, swept its first round opponent 4-0. San Jose finished off Anaheim Wednesday night with a 2-1 victory at home. Vegas was the first NHL team to sweep its first Stanley Cup Playoff series in its inaugural season.

During the regular season, VGK held the advantage by winning three out of four against San Jose and protecting home ice on the two occasions the Sharks visited T-Mobile Arena. Two of the results ended in overtime, with the Knights winning 5-4 back in November and the Sharks posting a 2-1 extra time win back in March. San Jose finished nine points back of Vegas in the regular season standings, ending up third in the Pacific Division.

In its first round matchup with the Los Angeles Kings, VGK outscored L.A 7-3, averaging 1.75 goals per game. Vegas goalie, Mark-Andre Flueury bookended the playoff win with two shutouts, a .977 save percentage and a 0.65 goals-against average.

The Knights will have home ice. The date and time of the first game has yet to be announced.