Chet Buchanan Show Interviews Halsey

Halsey will perform, not once, but twice at Wednesday night's, Billboard Music Awards." She'll do her first solo #1 hit, "Without Me," and then take the stage with international sensastions, BTS to sing their hit "Boy To Luv." The Jersey girl made it backstage at the Billboards' radio room to talk to The Chet Buchanan Show.

CHECK OUT MORE CHET BUCHANAN SHOW INTERVIEWS FROM THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS 2019!

BTS takes Las Vegas

Brendon Urie (Panic! at the Disco) on teaming up with Taylor Swift