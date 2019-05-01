Chet Buchanan Show Interviews Halsey

Going backstage at the Billboard Music Awards

May 1, 2019
Spence
Halsey will perform, not once, but twice at Wednesday night's, Billboard Music Awards." She'll do her first solo #1 hit, "Without Me," and then take the stage with international sensastions, BTS to sing their hit "Boy To Luv." The Jersey girl made it backstage at the Billboards' radio room to talk to The Chet Buchanan Show.

