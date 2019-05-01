The Chet Buchanan Show Interviews BTS

Backstage at the Billboard Music Awards

May 1, 2019
Spence
2019 Billboard Music Awards
Chet Buchanan Show
All seven of 'em. BTS' V, Suga, Jungkook, Rap Monster, Jin, J-Hope & Jimin made it to the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the Billboard Music Awards Radio Room. They talked about their World Tour, performing with Halsey and who, in America, they were the most excited to meet. Chet, Spence & Kayla of the Chet Buchanan Show had the chance to talk to them backstage. 

BTS
halsey
Billboard Music Awards
Las Vegas
backstage
