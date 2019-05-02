Panic!'s Lead Man Hangs with Chet, Spence & Kayla

Backstage at the Billboard Music Awards

May 2, 2019
Spence
Before Brendon Urie opened up the 2019 Billboard Music Awards singing "Me!" with Taylor Swift. Before he and Panic! at the Disco won 2 awards for their smash "High Hopes" and Best Rock Album, "Pray for the Wicked," he sat down with Chet, Spence and Kayla backstage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

