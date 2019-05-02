Panic!'s Lead Man Hangs with Chet, Spence & Kayla

Before Brendon Urie opened up the 2019 Billboard Music Awards singing "Me!" with Taylor Swift. Before he and Panic! at the Disco won 2 awards for their smash "High Hopes" and Best Rock Album, "Pray for the Wicked," he sat down with Chet, Spence and Kayla backstage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

