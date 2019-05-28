The Best & Worst Songs of Summer

Every summer has a signature song which compelled The L.A. Times to take a look at all of the so-called songs of the summer since the year 2000 and rank them according to their respective summery-ness. The five best and worst are below; click on the link for the full ranking:

BEST



Beyonce featuring JAY-Z, "Crazy in Love" (2003)

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito (Remix)" (2017)

Katy Perry feat. Snoop Dogg, "California Gurls" (2008)

Drake, "In My Feelings" (2008)

Mariah Carey, "We Belong Together" (2005)



WORST



Matchbox 20, "Bent" (2000)

Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX, "Fancy" (2014)

Nelly Furtado feat. Timbaland, "Promiscuous" (2006)

Omi, "Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix)" (2015)

LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett and GoonRock, "Party Rock Anthem" (2011)

What will be 2019's "Song of Summer?" It really feels like it might be Taylor Swift's "Me." How would you rank it compared to the songs listed above?