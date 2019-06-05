The Best Songs of 2019...So Far

Billboard put out a list of the 50 best songs of the year so far, according to critics...not sales.

Here are the Top 10:

1. "Sucker", Jonas Brothers

2. "Bad Guy", Billie Eilish

3. "Old Town Road (Remix)", Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

4. "Harmony Hall", Vampire Weekend

5. "7 Rings", Ariana Grande

6. "Thotiana", Blueface

7. "Nightmare", Halsey

8. "Con Altura", Rosalía featuring J Balvin and El Guincho

9. "Big Ole Freak", Megan Thee Stallion

10. "Sweet But Psycho", Ava Max

See the full list at Billboard.com