The Best Songs of 2019...So Far

June 5, 2019
Spence
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Features
Music

Billboard put out a list of the 50 best songs of the year so far, according to critics...not sales.

 

Here are the Top 10:

1.  "Sucker", Jonas Brothers

2.  "Bad Guy", Billie Eilish

3.  "Old Town Road (Remix)", Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

4.  "Harmony Hall", Vampire Weekend

5.  "7 Rings", Ariana Grande

6.  "Thotiana", Blueface

7.  "Nightmare", Halsey

8.  "Con Altura", Rosalía featuring J Balvin and El Guincho

9.  "Big Ole Freak", Megan Thee Stallion

10.  "Sweet But Psycho", Ava Max

See the full list at Billboard.com

 

Tags: 
Billboard
Music
Jonas Brothers
2019

Recent Podcast Audio
Kayla Has To Bend The Knee To Her Friend. What Sort Of Sound Would You Like Your Body To Make? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 294 The Chet Buchanan Show
TEACHERS GONE WILD!! The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 293 The Chet Buchanan Show
Tyler FoXx & Stephan Sir Freezy on Channel Q Las Vegas 06.02.19 Pt. III 98.5 KLUC On Demand
FoXx & Freezy Show Segment 2 06.02.19 98.5 KLUC On Demand
View More Episodes