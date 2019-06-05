The Best Songs of 2019...So Far
June 5, 2019
Billboard put out a list of the 50 best songs of the year so far, according to critics...not sales.
Here are the Top 10:
1. "Sucker", Jonas Brothers
2. "Bad Guy", Billie Eilish
3. "Old Town Road (Remix)", Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
4. "Harmony Hall", Vampire Weekend
5. "7 Rings", Ariana Grande
6. "Thotiana", Blueface
7. "Nightmare", Halsey
8. "Con Altura", Rosalía featuring J Balvin and El Guincho
9. "Big Ole Freak", Megan Thee Stallion
10. "Sweet But Psycho", Ava Max
See the full list at Billboard.com