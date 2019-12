With nearly 900 Spence's Challenges you've heard the words "Spence's Challenge, Spence's Challenge, Spence's Challenge, my name's Spence and it's a challenge that's how we came up with the cool name, Spence's Challenge, yeah!" more than a few times. Who knew that there was a full song? Nobody, until Friday, August 23rd with Spence's Song of the Week, "The Theme from Spence's Challenge."