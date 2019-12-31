Best of Spence's Songs of the Week #1

True story, after this video was published, we received an email detailing the history of Zzyzx Road. Now, if you've ever driven to or from Cali, across the Mojave, you are aware of this road. Did you know that the California State University Desert Studies Center is out on Zzyzx Road? Yes, and that even though Spence thought he was pronouncing it correctly (ZIZ-ICKS) it's actually pronounced, (ZEYE-ZICKS). Anyway, now this oddly named road has a song with help from Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" this was the Song of the Week for Friday, June 21st.

