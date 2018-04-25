Wednesday morning the Chet Buchanan Show began the #NoTeal movement. Because teal is the primary color in the San Jose Sharks uniforms, we are encouraging everyone to banish any item of teal clothing to the far reaches of their closets. County Commissioner, Steve Sisolak and Las Vegas Mayor, Carolyn Goodman got it rolling with their Tweets earlier today. Here are some of the best #NoTeal Tweets we have seen thus far.

Listened to @985KLUC and @TheBuchananShow this morning driving my kid to school, in my teal shorts...promptly went home and changed into black ones!! #noteal #goknightsgo — Tracy Tritten (@TtotheT) April 25, 2018

In support of this @MayorofLasVegas initiative, we are temporarily removing the LEDs in our Viva Vision canopy used to create the color teal. #NoTeal @GoldenKnights https://t.co/Fap9PdEHcv — Fremont Street Exp (@FSELV) April 25, 2018

In support of the @GoldenKnights, we will not be wearing our traditional #ccculv teal shirts during the series against @SanJoseSharks. Instead we will #KnightUp in our VGK gear. #NoTeal #GoKnightsGo #VegasBorn https://t.co/loCk9kHNnj — Clark County Credit Union (@CCCULV) April 25, 2018