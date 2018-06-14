This Is The Best Drunk Food

Have you ever made an Uber driver or friend hit Taco Bell on your way home from a bar?

A new survey asked 6,000 Americans about their drunk eating habits. And Taco Bell is by farthe most popular place to go when we need to soak up some alcohol. 41% of Americans said it's their favorite spot for drunk dining. McDonald's is next at 25%, followed by Waffle House, 13%...Denny's, 6%...and IHOP, 5%.

Here are four more stats from the survey...

1. We consume an average of 775 extra calories after a heavy night of drinking. 790 for men, and 759 for women.

2. Taco Bell is the top choice in 31 states. McDonald's is #1 in 14. And five states across the South prefer Waffle House. (Check out a map of all 50 states here.)

3. Out of those top three spots, Waffle House packs the most calories. The average drunk order there contains 979 calories. At McDonald's, 788 calories. And at Taco Bell, 723 calories.

4. The top three drunk orders for women at Taco Bell are tacos, quesadillas, and nachos. For men, it's tacos, burritos, and Cheesy Gordita Crunches.