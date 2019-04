Man, this might be the greatest thing the Bellagio hotel casino has ever done. The fountains have always been a huge tourist attraction but never more than now. See a limited time Game of Thrones themed show. There's fire. There's ice. There is the Night King and dragons. It is amazing.

See it, nightly, at 8 and 9:30 until Saturday, April 13th.

The season 8 season premiere of GoT is on Sunday, April 14th.