Batman to the Rescue

I think maybe it's time for this guy to pump the brakes on his cosplaying. The police in West Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada were in a standoff on Saturday. They were outside a house, with their guns drawn, after they got reports of a domestic incident and someone with a gun inside. And as they were setting up...Batman walked up and offered to help.

Seriously. A guy dressed in a full-on Batman costume drove up in a truck with the Batman logo on it, hopped out, and walked up to the cops and offered to help. A neighbor who had been filming got the entire thing on video.

The cops told Batman to get the hell out of there and issued a statement reminding people NOT to do what that guy did. Fortunately, the standoff ended peacefully when the cops went inside and found that the person didn't have a gun after all.

And, YES, there is video!