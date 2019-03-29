Batman to the Rescue

Dude takes cosplay a bit too far

March 29, 2019
Spence
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Features

I think maybe it's time for this guy to pump the brakes on his cosplaying. The police in West Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada were in a standoff on Saturday. They were outside a house, with their guns drawn, after they got reports of a domestic incident and someone with a gun inside. And as they were setting up...Batman walked up and offered to help.

Seriously. A guy dressed in a full-on Batman costume drove up in a truck with the Batman logo on it, hopped out, and walked up to the cops and offered to help. A neighbor who had been filming got the entire thing on video.

The cops told Batman to get the hell out of there and issued a statement reminding people NOT to do what that guy did. Fortunately, the standoff ended peacefully when the cops went inside and found that the person didn't have a gun after all. 

And, YES, there is video!

Tags: 
Batman
police
cosplay

Recent Podcast Audio

KLUC
Lavar Ball Interview 98.5 KLUC On Demand
Spence Might Be One Of The Pickiest Eaters EVER. Gary Spivey Calls The Show. The Chet Buchanan Show
Gary Spivey on The Chet Buchanan Show: Thursday, March 28th The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 258 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 257 The Chet Buchanan Show
Drunk Purchases Are The Worst... Or The Best. DNA Testing Stories Continue. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes