Bachelor Party Rules Goes Viral

Trust is NOT the foundation of this relationsihp

June 7, 2019
Spence
Chet Buchanan Show
Well this marriage seems like it's built on a stable foundation of trust and respect.

A woman in Australia is going viral because she recently posted a list on Facebook asking her friends for advice.  Her husband is going to a friend's bachelor party and, well, here's what she had to say..."I'm more than happy for him to go, but we are Christians so I was thinking of writing a list of rules for all the men to follow. Let me know if I've missed something."

And her list has 10 rules including:  No drugs...no alcohol...no strippers, dancers, women...all phones need to be tracked at all times...no swearing...midnight curfew...and no hurting each other, including play wrestling.

Her friends bombarded her with comments about how it was a terrible idea, so eventually she edited the post. "You're right, I can't control him once he leaves the house and I can't control his friends. So I've decided just to not let him go." 

