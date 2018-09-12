Are These Our Ten Favorite Video Games of All Time?

Happy National Video Games Day

September 12, 2018
Spence
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Features

Today is National Video Games Day.  And a new survey asked people to name the best video game franchise of all time.  And there was a clear winner. Almost 50% of people in the survey voted for the "Super Mario Brothers" franchise. People could vote for multiple games, so the percentages don't add up to 100. But here are the top ten video game franchises of all time, according to the survey

1.  "Super Mario Brothers", 47% of people voted for it.

2.  "Call of Duty", 21%.

3.  "Donkey Kong", 19%.

4.  "Grand Theft Auto", 19%.

5.  "Pokémon", 16%.

6.  "Zelda", 13%.

7.  "Sonic the Hedgehog", 13%.

8.  "Final Fantasy", 9%.

9.  "Halo", 9%.

10.  "Crash Bandicoot", 7%.  31% of people in the survey said they play video games every day...41% play phone games WHILE watching TV...39% play in bed and 34% kill time playing games on the toilet. 

See the full survey at NationalToday.com.

 

 

Tags: 
video games
Super Mario Brothers
Call of Duty
Halo
favorites

Recent Podcast Audio
Kayla may have crossed a line with our co-worker. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 152 The Chet Buchanan Show
Where were you when you found out about 9/11? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 151 The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence's Song of the Week is about Fantasy Football. What tattoos do the members of the show regret? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 150 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes