Are These the Best TV Shows of the 2010s?
Did your favorite show make the list?
"The A.V. Club" has ranked the 25 best TV shows of the 2010s, which is impressive...because with all the cable networks, streaming services, short-lived shows, and anthologies, there is a ton of TV. I mean, 495 scripted shows aired in 2018 alone. The rules are simple: A show had to debut or air the majority of its episodes between January 1, 2010 and last month. They considered both scripted and un-scripted shows, as well as TV movies and comedy specials. Anthology series were bundled...so "American Crime Story" counts as one and revivals and reboots like "Twin Peaks: The Return" and "One Day at a Time" were judged only on the episodes that aired this past decade.
Here's the Top 25:
1. "Breaking Bad", 2008-2013
2. "Mad Men", 2007-2015
3. "Atlanta", 2016-present
4. "Parks and Recreation", 2009-2015
5. "The Americans", 2013-2018
6. "The Good Place", 2016-2019
7. "The Leftovers", 2014-2017
8. "Bob's Burgers", 2011-present
9. "30 Rock", 2006-2013
10. "Fleabag", 2016; 2019
11. "BoJack Horseman", 2014-present
12. "Hannibal", 2013-2015
13. "Community", 2009-2015
14. "Twin Peaks: The Return", 2017
15. "Better Call Saul", 2015-present
16. "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend", 2015-2019
17. "Rick And Morty", 2013-present
18. "American Crime Story", 2016-present
19. "Review", 2014-2017
20. "Veep", 2012-2019
21. "Justified", 2010-2015
22. "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", 2013-present
23. "Barry", 2018-present
24. "Enlightened", 2011-2013
25. "The Great British Bake Off/Baking Show", 2010-present
Oh, and so ya know, "Game of Thrones" didn't click in until #30. The final seasons, apparently, ruined the HBO fantasy's legacy.