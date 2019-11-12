Are These the Best TV Shows of the 2010s?

"The A.V. Club" has ranked the 25 best TV shows of the 2010s, which is impressive...because with all the cable networks, streaming services, short-lived shows, and anthologies, there is a ton of TV. I mean, 495 scripted shows aired in 2018 alone. The rules are simple: A show had to debut or air the majority of its episodes between January 1, 2010 and last month. They considered both scripted and un-scripted shows, as well as TV movies and comedy specials. Anthology series were bundled...so "American Crime Story" counts as one and revivals and reboots like "Twin Peaks: The Return" and "One Day at a Time" were judged only on the episodes that aired this past decade.

Here's the Top 25:

1. "Breaking Bad", 2008-2013

2. "Mad Men", 2007-2015

3. "Atlanta", 2016-present

4. "Parks and Recreation", 2009-2015

5. "The Americans", 2013-2018

6. "The Good Place", 2016-2019

7. "The Leftovers", 2014-2017

8. "Bob's Burgers", 2011-present

9. "30 Rock", 2006-2013

10. "Fleabag", 2016; 2019

11. "BoJack Horseman", 2014-present

12. "Hannibal", 2013-2015

13. "Community", 2009-2015

14. "Twin Peaks: The Return", 2017

15. "Better Call Saul", 2015-present

16. "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend", 2015-2019

17. "Rick And Morty", 2013-present

18. "American Crime Story", 2016-present

19. "Review", 2014-2017

20. "Veep", 2012-2019

21. "Justified", 2010-2015

22. "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", 2013-present

23. "Barry", 2018-present

24. "Enlightened", 2011-2013

25. "The Great British Bake Off/Baking Show", 2010-present

Oh, and so ya know, "Game of Thrones" didn't click in until #30. The final seasons, apparently, ruined the HBO fantasy's legacy.