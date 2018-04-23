Are These the 10 Best Candy Bars?

What's the best candy bar of all time? Over 8,000 people recently voted online, and KIT KAT took the top spot. Twix was a close second, and was the top pick for women. Here are the top 10 overall...

1. Kit Kat.

2. Twix.

3. Snickers.

4. Milky Way.

5. Original Hershey's Bar.

6. Nestlé Crunch.

7. Butterfinger.

8. Toblerone.

9. 3 Musketeers.

10. Almond Joy. Apparently they didn't count Reese's Peanut Butter Cups as a "candy bar," but Reese's Sticks barely missed the top ten at #11. Different parts of the country had drastically different choices though . . .

Kit Kat was #1 in the northeast. Regular Hershey's bars took the top spot in the Midwest. States in the middle of the country voted for Twix. People on the West Coast put Crunch bars at #1. And Milky Way was the top pick in the South.