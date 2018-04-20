"Rolling Stone" is celebrating 4/20 with a list of the '20 Greatest Weed-Themed Songs of All Time.' And basically, it's just another excuse to remind everyone of the Afroman classic "Because I Got High". The songs are listed in chronological order...spanning from Miley Cyrus to The Beatles.

Here they are, beginning with the most recent:

1. "Dooo It!", Miley Cyrus, 2015

2. "Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die", Willie Nelson with Snoop Dogg, Kris Kristofferson, and Jamey Johnson, 2012

3. "Addicted", Amy Winehouse, 2006

4. "Dopesmoker", Sleep, 2003. It was originally released as "Jerusalem" in 1999.

5. "Because I Got High", Afroman, 2000

6. "Brown Sugar", D'Angelo, 1995

7. "How High", Redman and Method Man, 1995

8. "You Don't Know How It Feels", Tom Petty, 1994

9. "Gin and Juice", Snoop Dogg, 1993

10. "Hits from the Bong", Cypress Hill, 1993

11. "Smoke Two Joints", The Toyes, 1983

12. "Pass the Kouchie", The Mighty Diamonds, 1981

13. "Kaya", Bob Marley, 1978

14. "Mary Jane", Rick James, 1978

15. "Legalize It", Peter Tosh, 1976

16. "Roll Another Number (for the Road)", Neil Young, 1975

17. "Sweet Leaf", Black Sabbath, 1971

18. "One Toke Over the Line", Brewer & Shipley, 1970

19. "Rainy Day Women #12 and 35", Bob Dylan, 1966

20. "Got to Get You Into My Life", The Beatles, 1966

(RollingStone.com has write-ups on each song. Even though the list isn't ranked, something tells me that if you're a non-smoker in your early-30s or younger, you're fine with it as-is . . . and if you're in your mid-30s or older AND / OR someone who partakes, the list is fine if it's reversed.)