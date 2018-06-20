106 Days Until VGK 2018 Home Opener

The quest to defend the Fortress and the Western Conference Championship will begin Thursday, October 4, 2018 as the National Hockey Leauge announced the Golden Knights 2018-19 home opener against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Golden Knights went 1-1 against the Flyers during the 2017-18 season. Vegas dropped its first meeting, losing 4-1, at T-Mobile Arena on February 11, but defeated Philadelphia, by a score of 3-2, on March 12 at the Wells Fargo Center. The Golden Knights victory over the Flyers was also goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury’s 400th career victory.

The full 2018-19 schedule will be released by the NHL on Thursday, June 21 at approximately 2:30 p.m. PT.