The 10 Most Stressful Jobs in America

The jobs website CareerCast puts out a list every year of the most stressful jobs in America. And I'm happy to say, I guess, that my job made the list. Yes, broadcaster made the top ten. Now, I'm not sure what makes my position as a radio broadcaster so stressful. By the way, the appropriate term for radio personality or deejay is broadcaster, in case you didn't know. Now, in comparison to many of the positions listed below, my job pales in comparison.

This year soldier took the top spot again. The ten most stressful jobs are soldier...firefighter...airline pilot...police officer...broadcaster...event coordinator...news reporter...public relations executive...senior corporate executive and taxi driver.

The least stressful job this year is diagnostic medical sonographer, which is someone who performs ultrasounds. Well, geez, I hope so, simply for the mother's sake.

The rest of the least stressful jobs are compliance officer...hair stylist...audiologist...university professor...medical records technician...jeweler...operations research analyst...pharmacy technician and massage therapist.

People were asked to rate how stressful their job is on a scale from 1 to 10. And 78% rated their job at a 7 or higher, up almost 10% in the last two years.