Sound House 2018: Logan Henderson Speaks...Will Big Time Rush Reunite?

It's never easy transitioning from a pop group to being a stand-alone solo artist, but Logan Henderson is proving he may have the chops to survive the shift.

The former Big Time Rush singer stopped by Sound House 2018 to talk with 98.5 KLUC's Kayla about his new album "Echoes of Departure and the Endless Street of Dreams - Pt. 1," the work going on on Part 2 as well as the inevitable question about a Big Time Rush reunion.

And now that he's hanging in Summerlin, Vegas residents may soon be welcoming Logan at a local Starbucks as one of their own!

Check out the complete interview now.