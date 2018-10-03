Sound House 2018: Dinah Jane Comes to Vegas...to Sleep?
Former Fifth Harmony Member Talks New Surprise Single "Bottled Up"
October 3, 2018
Not many 21-year-olds come to Las Vegas for a solid eight hours of sleep.
Of course, most 21-year-olds aren't on a high-octane promotional tour like pop star Dinah Jane.
The former Fifth Harmony member stopped by Sound House 2018 to talk with 98.5 KLUC's Audrey Lee about her very un-21-year-old first night in Las Vegas and the secrecy around her brand-new single "Bottled Up." She also opened up with a secret you'd NEVER expect to hear from a young pop star.
Check out the complete interview now.