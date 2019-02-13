Sibling Stars 13 Crowns Reign During KLUC Visit

Sibling bands are a staple of pop music -- but it's not often groups of brothers and sisters end up spawning second generations of the great American family band.

But that's just the case with 13 Crowns, who recently stopped by 98.5 KLUC to play a quick set and meet the fans.

The seven Wolfgramm brothers and sisters love performing -- but of course, the music gene is hardwired into this southern California family's roots. The kids' father Haini was the bassist in the 1980's family band The Jets ("Crush on You"), featuring Haini and seven brothers and sisters from his Polynesian-American family of 17 siblings.

Keeping with tradition, 13 Crowns comes with a crowded stage of their own, including lead singers Tihane (18) and Abraham (16), guitar players Heinrich (21) and Maikeli (15), bass player Isabella (19), keyboardist Eve (22) and the band's youngster, 13-year-old Nora on drums.

And yep, just like The Jets, 13 Crowns has room for expansion as well. The seven-member group have six younger siblings who may one day join the family business.

The group's first single "Grateful," produced by The Audibles (Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Drake) and featuring frequent Bieber collaborator Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, speaks to the strong ties that bind the family together.

"No matter what happens in life, all the hard times you go through, even in a family if you have some friction, you can always find something to be grateful for in the end," Tihane said.

Of course, it isn't always easy wrangling six other band members, let alone when they're family...as Tihane and Heinrich described during their stop.