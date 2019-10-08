What is your favorite movie genre?
October 8, 2019
Categories:
Halloween movies are huge currently, which sparked the question of your favorite movie genre.
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
19 Oct
J Balvin: Arcoiris Tour Pearl Concert Theater
20 Oct
2019 Las Vegas Ride For Kids Town Square Las Vegas
24 Oct
Free CPR Certification Training Elite Medical Center
25 Oct
Lizzo: "Cuz I Love You" Tour The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
07 Nov
Madonna - Madame X Tour The Colosseum at Caesars Palace