Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 374 The Chet Buchanan Show
She Doubled Back On Captain America This Halloween AND Spiderman Stole My Drugs!! The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 373 The Chet Buchanan Show
Who's Paying for Dinner? 98.5 KLUC On Demand
The New Kesha Song Dropped and We Have Thoughts!! The Chet Buchanan Show
What's Worse?? We Ate WAYYY Too Much. AND Should A Guy Really Pay On The First Date? The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes