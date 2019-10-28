Best Halloween Costumes
October 28, 2019
Categories:
With Halloween this Thursday, what is your favorite Halloween costume you've ever worn?
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
31 Oct
98.5 KLUC's Town Scary Town Square
07 Nov
Madonna - Madame X Tour The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
06 Dec
Shania Twain: “Let’s Go!” The Las Vegas Residency Zappos Theater inside of Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
15 Dec
Ariana Grande: The Sweetener World Tour MGM Grand Garden Arena
31 Jan
Van Morrison: 2020 Las Vegas Run The Colosseum at Caesars Palace