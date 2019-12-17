Wonder Woman Trailer and The Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive

See what Santiago has to say about the NEW Wonder Woman trailer

December 17, 2019
KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week.

The trailer for Wonder Woman came out earlier this week. WOW! 

Santiago has some questions:

  1. Why does the movie take place in the '80s?
  2. Why is Steve Trevor alive?
  3. Will we finally be able to see the invisible jet?

The 21 Annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive ends on Dec. 16. 1 more toy. 1 more bike. 1 more gift card.

The Toy Drive is going to help 94 charities this year. #FeelTheTingle

