Welcome Allegiant Stadium, HBO's Hard Knocks And USA Basketball

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week.

Earlier this week we learned the NEW naming partner of the Raider's Stadium to be known moving forward as the Allegiant Stadium. The stadium comes from Allegiant airlines. The stadiums completion date has been moved up from August 2020 to July 2020. It is reported that the stadium is 50 percent complete. HBO's Hard Knocks premiered on Tuesday, August 6. Check out Santiago's favorite sound bite from Johnathan Abram. How do you pronounce Salmon? / Sa Man / USA basketball is in Las Vegas getting ready to bring home the gold at the People World Cup. The team plays a scrimmage game this Saturday, August 10 at the T-Mobile Arena. The first game in the FIBA World Cup is between Czech Republic and China on September 1. Go USA! Go USA!

