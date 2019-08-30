VMAs Highlights And Post Malone Drops Album Release Date

See what happened during the VMAs

August 30, 2019
Santiago
Santiago
Categories: 
Concert
Concerts
Entertainment
Events
Music
Pop
Shows

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week. 

VMAs Highlights: Many great performances happened at the VMAs featuring: Lizzo, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Missy Elliot recieved the 2019 Video Vanguard Award. Congrats!

Post Malone announced the release of this third album, Hollywood's Bleeding, which comes out September six. 

Check back every Friday for a new installment of "So, What Did We Learn This Week?"

Listen to Santiago on 98.5 KLUC this weekend: Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on RADIO.com

Tags: 
98.5 KLUC
985 KLUC
KLUC
Las Vegas
vegas
VMAs
Video Music Awards
Missy Elliot
Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes
Lizzo
Video Vanguard Award
2019

Recent Podcast Audio
Top 10 Favorite Girl Codes 98.5 KLUC On Demand
It's Been 10 Years... Can She Get Over It? Spence Faces His Biggest Foe. The Chet Buchanan Show
P1 Power Rankings: Week 10 98.5 KLUC On Demand
Spence Is Okay With You Dating Your Cousin, Probably the GREATEST SCAM EVER Was Run On Our Friend Meghan, AND Kayla Considers Herself a Mild Hunter. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 340 The Chet Buchanan Show
Is Lil Jess Coach Shaming? 98.5 KLUC On Demand
View More Episodes