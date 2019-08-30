VMAs Highlights And Post Malone Drops Album Release Date

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week.

VMAs Highlights: Many great performances happened at the VMAs featuring: Lizzo, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Missy Elliot recieved the 2019 Video Vanguard Award. Congrats!

Post Malone announced the release of this third album, Hollywood's Bleeding, which comes out September six.

