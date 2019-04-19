VGK Playoffs, Beyonce's 2018 Coachella Performance Lives On, FLiXBUS Is Here
'So What Did We Learn This Week?' First round of playoffs for VGK, Beyonce has NEW music and the FLiXBUS has cheap rides
KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week. The Vegas Golden Knights are still fighting through the first round of the playoffs. #GoKnightsGo Last week, Netflix announced they will drop a Beyonce documentary about a Coachella special called 'Homecoming.' Beyonce will release a new album of her 2018 Coachella performance along side a cover track. The FLiXBUS is here! Rides to Utah start out at $4.99 and then the average ride will cost $9.99. Check back every Friday for a new installment of "So, What Did We Learn This Week?"
