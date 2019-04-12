Vegas is a Sports Town After All, Plus Game of Thrones is Back

'So What Did We Learn This Week?' Hockey plays off, baseball kicks off and Game of Thrones takes off

April 12, 2019
Santiago
KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week. Vegas Golden Knights square off against the San Jose Sharks in the playoffs, the Aviators kick off their first season in the new westside ballpark and Game of Thrones is back. Check every Friday for a new installment of "So What Did We Learn This Week?"

Listen to Santiago on 98.5 KLUC every Sunday night from 8 p.m. to midnight and on RADIO.com

 

