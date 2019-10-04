Vegas Golden Knights Win, Raiders Bought Parking And Big Fat Bride Returns

Listen in at 9 a.m. to the Chet Buchanan Show for your chance to win $1,000

October 4, 2019
Santiago
Santiago
Categories: 
Entertainment
Events
Music

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week. 

Hockey season is back! The Vegas Golden Knights are back strong with a four to one win against the San Jose Sharks. #GoKnightsGo

The Raiders just purchased 17 acres near Allegiant Stadium. The team will be able to park 9,000 vehicles within walking distance of the stadium. 

In box office news, The Joker film, will be released this week. Santi predicts it will make over $100,000. Just kidding. 

Starting Monday, get ready to win $1,000 eight times a day with the Big Fat Bribe. Your first chance to win is at 9 a.m. with the Chet Buchanan Show. 

Check back every Friday for a new installment of "So, What Did We Learn This Week?"

Listen to Santiago on 98.5 KLUC this weekend: Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on RADIO.com

Tags: 
98.5 KLUC
985 KLUC
KLUC
Las Vegas
vegas
2019
Vegas Golden Knights
The Raiders
big fat bribe
Chet Buchanan Show

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 362 The Chet Buchanan Show
"Do You Know More Than Kayla?" WTF Is Micro-Cheating? AND We're Pretty Sure Our Disneyland Hints Are Horrible. The Chet Buchanan Show
Heather's Friends Could Be Ruining Her Wedding. AND Our Friend Thinks Kayla Is Wrong In "Lunchable Gate." The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 361 The Chet Buchanan Show
Instagram Likes Are Ruining Friendships 98.5 KLUC On Demand
KLUC
BRADY MCGILL PRIDE BOARD PRESIDENT Stops by talk about Pride celebrations this month, with Foxx & Freezy 98.5 KLUC On Demand
View More Episodes