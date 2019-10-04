Vegas Golden Knights Win, Raiders Bought Parking And Big Fat Bride Returns

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week.

Hockey season is back! The Vegas Golden Knights are back strong with a four to one win against the San Jose Sharks. #GoKnightsGo

The Raiders just purchased 17 acres near Allegiant Stadium. The team will be able to park 9,000 vehicles within walking distance of the stadium.

In box office news, The Joker film, will be released this week. Santi predicts it will make over $100,000. Just kidding.

