Two Episodes Left Of Game Of Thrones And Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week. Game Of Thrones... There are ONLY 2 episodes left! Are you crying? Because we are. Here are Santiago's predictions: Arya kills Cersei, Dany sacrifices herself and Tyrion gets the throne. What do you think? Argue with Santiago in the comments! NEW MOVIE ALERT: Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer was released last week. The movie doesn't come out till July 2. Sunday, May 12, is Mother's Day. Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. Check back every Friday for a new installment of "So, What Did We Learn This Week?"

