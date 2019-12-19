Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker And Toy Drive 2019 Donation Totals

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week.

The wake is over for Star Wars fans, The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters this week. SPOILER ALERT: (Read at your own risk) If you watch Mandalorian, it syncs up with the movie The Rise of Skywalker.

We wrapped up 12 days of the 21st Annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive! It was pretty exciting, Mayor, Carolyn Goodman, stopped by as well as A'ja Wilson, from the Las Vegas Aces and Malcolm Subban and Alex Tuch from the Vegas Golden Knights. Another great surprise of Toy Drive was when The Govenor of Nevada, Steve Sisolak, dropped by. Our donation totals came out to 41 Coca Cola trucks full of toys were raised, 9,540 bicycles and $603,326. All of the donations are going to help over 3,000 families in southern Nevada. A BIG thank you to everyone who was involved in helping make Toy Drive 2019 a success.

Thank you to everyone who watches "So, What Did We Learn This Week?"

Check back every Friday starting in 2020 for a new installment of "So, What Did We Learn This Week?"

Listen to Santiago on 98.5 KLUC this weekend: Saturday and Sunday for Club 985 and on RADIO.com