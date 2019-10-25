Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, Halloween Curfew, Townscary

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week.

The final trailer for Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker has been released! Check out this C-3PO scene that put us in our feels. The final epsiode of the Star Wars saga comes out Dec. 20.

Halloween is next week! The Clark County Commissioners are pushing an inside by 9:00 p.m. curfew. The goal is pedestrain safety. They are encouraging home owners to turn off their lights by 9:00 p.m.

98.5 KLUC is inviting family and friends to come out to Townscary at Town Square Las Vegas from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. There are costume contests every half hour for youth. Check our Townscary post for more details.

Check back every Friday for a new installment of "So, What Did We Learn This Week?"

Listen to Santiago on 98.5 KLUC this weekend: Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on RADIO.com