Preseason Las Vegas Raiders, Teachers And 1,492 Backpacks Collected

KLUC's Santiago gives his take on the top stories of the week.

Foodball is FINALLY here. Preseason that is... The future Las Vegas Raiders play their first preseason game next Saturday, August 10, against the Los Angeles, Rams.

It's back to school time. SHOUT OUT to all of the Las Vegas teachers. Thank you for doing your best and shaping the youth of today. You are TRUELY appreciated!

A BIG SHOUT OUT to our night jock, A.D., with his Backpack 4 Class Acts charity. His goal was to collect 1,000 backpacks for children right here in Southern Nevada.

He went above and beyond along with the city of Las Vegas. He collected 1,492 backpacks and a lot of school supplies. Thank you to everyone who donated.

